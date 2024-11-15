Cooler weather headed to South Florida this weekend

Dust off those cardigans, South Florida. We're getting a bit of relief after a very warm start to fall.



Anna Torres Vasquez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, said temperatures will drop just a few degrees this weekend.

"We’re going to see lows tonight that won’t peak above 70, so we’re seeing maybe 65 to 69 degrees," Vasquez said. "Tomorrow, the highs along the coast: 80 to 82 at most."

The forecast for the rest of the weekend is similar, with temperatures in the mid-to-high 60s at night and not exceeding the low 80s in the daytime.

READ MORE: They produce Florida’s clams. To survive climate change, they’re counting on Republicans

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

