A new cancer center is coming to the Keys

After more than a year without a dedicated cancer treatment center in Key West, cancer care is expected to return to the Florida Keys.

GenesisCare cancer treatment center closed in August of 2023 when its parent company filed for bankruptcy. Since then, Florida Keys cancer patients have had to find alternative treatment locations, in some cases driving three and a half hours, over 100 miles away.

Now, Baptist Health is planning to expand its cancer care and open a treatment center at the site of the former GenesisCare center.

The new facility is expected to feature advanced cancer treatment options, such as an infusion center, linear accelerator for radiation therapy and an on-site CT simulator.

It’s expected to open next summer.

