Port Everglades sets new records for cruise passengers, cargo traffic, and revenue

Port Everglades is booming.

The port in Broward County this fiscal year reported a record $215 million in revenue, an increase of 18% over last year, port officials said Monday. The number of cruise passengers topping more than 4 million for another new record. And container cargo traffic rose about 7%, generating $41 million in revenue. Its fiscal year ended Sept. 30.

Port Everglades is “self-supporting” and does not depend on taxpayer dollars to operate.

About 11,000 people work for companies that provide direct services to Port Everglades, according to port officials.

