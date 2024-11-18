Port Everglades sets new records for cruise passengers, cargo traffic, and revenue
Port Everglades sets new records for cruise passengers, cargo traffic, and revenue
Port Everglades is booming.
The port in Broward County this fiscal year reported a record $215 million in revenue, an increase of 18% over last year, port officials said Monday. The number of cruise passengers topping more than 4 million for another new record. And container cargo traffic rose about 7%, generating $41 million in revenue. Its fiscal year ended Sept. 30.
Port Everglades is “self-supporting” and does not depend on taxpayer dollars to operate.
About 11,000 people work for companies that provide direct services to Port Everglades, according to port officials.
READ MORE: Spirit Airlines flies into bankruptcy with hopes of shedding its no-frills image
This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.