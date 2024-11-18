South Florida continues to report low unemployment rate

South Florida’s unemployment rate held steady last month at 2.9%.



WLRN’s Economics Editor Tom Hudson reports that the region continues to have one of the lowest jobless rates in the country.

"Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach is the biggest metropolitan area with the lowest unemployment rate. The biggest job gains over the past year have been in healthcare, private education and construction," Hudson said. "About seven out of every 10 jobs in the past year in the region were in those three industries."



Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties all had unemployment rates lower than the state. Palm Beach County’s jobless rate last month matched the state’s number at 3 and a half percent.

