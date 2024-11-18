© 2024 WLRN
South Florida school board members will be sworn in

WLRN Public Media | By Elise Catrion Gregg,
Helen Acevedo
Published November 18, 2024 at 4:23 PM EST

Two South Florida school districts will be swearing in a new bench of school board members this week.

The Broward County School Board is swearing-in some new members and welcoming reelected ones on Tuesday.

Maura McCarthy Bulman and Rebecca Thompson are the new members, representing Districts 1 and 2, respectively. Both unseated incumbents who had been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

McCarthy Bulman is an attorney. Thompson previously worked in Broward Schools as a social worker and an aide to a school board member.
After they and returning members are sworn in, the board will elect a new chair and vice chair.

The Miami-Dade County School Board will also swear in new members tomorrow.

Former state representative Joseph Geller will officially join the board — alongside incumbents Mary Blanco, Luisa Santos, Danny Espino, and Steve Gallon III, who will each serve four-year terms.

After the ceremony, the school board members will hold an organizational meeting to elect a Chair and Vice Chair.

Elise Catrion Gregg
Elise Catrion Gregg is a fall 2024 intern for WLRN. She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's degree in criminal justice from Florida International University.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
