South Florida school board members will be sworn in

Two South Florida school districts will be swearing in a new bench of school board members this week.

The Broward County School Board is swearing-in some new members and welcoming reelected ones on Tuesday.

Maura McCarthy Bulman and Rebecca Thompson are the new members, representing Districts 1 and 2, respectively. Both unseated incumbents who had been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

McCarthy Bulman is an attorney. Thompson previously worked in Broward Schools as a social worker and an aide to a school board member.

After they and returning members are sworn in, the board will elect a new chair and vice chair.

The Miami-Dade County School Board will also swear in new members tomorrow.

Former state representative Joseph Geller will officially join the board — alongside incumbents Mary Blanco, Luisa Santos, Danny Espino, and Steve Gallon III, who will each serve four-year terms.

After the ceremony, the school board members will hold an organizational meeting to elect a Chair and Vice Chair.

