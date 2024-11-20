Broward County mayor caps her tenure, reflecting on housing, homelessness

Broward County had its annual changing of the guard on Tuesday as Nan Rich capped her tenure as County Mayor.



Her last act? Delivering the annual state of the county address.

"My goal for this year was to continue to work to solve our affordable housing crisis, serve the needs of those experiencing homelessness and support seniors to continue aging with dignity," Rich said.

Rich says the state of the county is strong, pointing to progress on some of those key issues, such as $25 million allocated for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and setting aside money for a pallet shelter program for homeless individuals



Also at the ceremony, Alexandra P. Davis was sworn in as District 7 commissioner.



Vice Mayor Beam Furr will succeed Rich as Mayor, while Mark Bogan was chosen as Vice-Mayor, setting him up as mayor next November.



