ZooMiami is asking for your ivory products as part of 'toss the tusk!' event

"Toss the tusk!" That's the slogan that zoos nationwide and the federal government are adopting in an effort to save elephants from poaching.

Ivory surrender events are being held at three leading zoos nationwide, and Zoo Miami is one of them.

"Toss the Tusk" events are where people can bring their unwanted ivory items to be properly disposed of. The illegal international ivory trade uses Miami-Dade County as a transit hub.

Common examples of carved elephant ivory products include jewelry like necklaces, bracelets, or cufflinks; household goods like napkin rings and cutlery handles; or art pieces like carved figurines.

The San Diego Zoo and the Phoenix Zoo are also taking part this year.

