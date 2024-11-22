Inter Miami’s head coach steps down due to personal reasons

Inter Miami’s head coach is stepping down.

Gerardo “Tata” Martino, started working with the White Herons last year, leading the team to its first two titles and a record breaking 2024 season.



Martino says he is stepping down due to very personal reasons but is grateful for the time he has spent with the team.

"Needless to say, we have enjoyed [being with Inter Miami] very much and I appreciate the opportunity on behalf of my entire coaching staff, to have been able to have worked in this Club that demands a lot and that still has a lot to do," Martino said during a press conference Friday morning

Inter Miami’s President, Jorge Mas, confirmed that the team has selected a new head coach and will announce their pick in the coming days.

