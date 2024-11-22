'My Safe Florida Condo' program reaches max application limit

The “My Safe Florida Condo” pilot program has reached its application limit.

The application launched on Nov. 13.

State lawmakers created the program during the 2024 legislative session to help eligible condo associations make their properties more resilient to hurricanes by providing free inspections and funds for wind mitigation improvements.

Officials said they’ve received the maximum number of applications for existing grant funding.

