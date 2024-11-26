Dr. Enid Curtis Pinkney honored with street naming in Brownsville

Dr. Enid Curtis Pinkney Street now sits right by the Historic Hampton House in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood.

The street was named after one of Miami’s most dedicated Black historians and activists who worked tirelessly to preserve the city’s Black history. She died in July at 92 years old.

Pinkney helped protect places like the Hampton House, where she served as its president and CEO.

"She stood for dignity, respect, heritage, being proud of your culture, love of community, knowing who you are and where you came from, or like she would say, from whence you came and she left a rich legacy," her nephew, Gary Allen, said at the recent street naming ceremony.

Pinkney was born to Bahamian parents in 1931 and was raised in Overtown. Among the other places she worked to preserve is the Historic Lyric Theatre in Overtown.



Dr. Enid Curtis Pinkney Street runs on Northwest 42nd Street between Northwest 27th and 29th Avenues.

READ MORE: Repair and re-opening still far away for historic Olympia Theater in Miami

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.