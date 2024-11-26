How to fry your turkey safely

Have you started thawing your turkey? Take that turkey out to thaw? Well, before we get to cooking, let's talk safety. Back away from that fryer as tasty as fried turkeys are, they may not be the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving.

In a recent Public Service Announcement, the Broward Sheriff’s Office breaks it down pretty easily: one wrong move with the turkey fryer, and you’re spilling hot oil everywhere.

Public safety officials are reminding everyone this holiday season that consumer-grade fryers use a lot of oil at very high temperatures and should only be used by those with proper training.

Thanksgiving is a leading day for cooking fires. The U.S. Fire Administration estimates that over 2,000 home fires occur each Turkey Day, with most of those being cooking incidents.

BSO’s suggestion? Let someone else do the cooking. If you really love the taste of fried turkey, buy one that’s professionally cooked. Or, use an oilless outdoor fryer.

