Renowned Malawi artist Billie Zangewa's solo exhibition opens at Frost Art Museum-FIU

The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum-FIU announced the opening this Saturday of Field of Dreams, a solo exhibition featuring new and recent works by renowned Malawi born artist Billie Zangewa.

The works are a departure from Zangewa's recent figurative depictions of domestic life, and instead explore the profound connections among all living things.

"On view for the first time in this exhibition, Zangewa introduces beveled, antiqued mirrors designed to echo the organic shapes of the silk portrait, creating an immersive and reflective experience, both literally and metaphorically," says exhibit organizers in a statement.

The exhibition is made possible through the generous support of SITE SANTA FE Board of Directors, SITE SANTA FE Exhibition Fund, Suzanne McFayden, The Rubio Butterfield Foundation, and Rosina Yue, and is scheduled to include the Frost Art Museum's signature Miami Art Week event, Breakfast in the Park.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Billie Zangewa: "Field of Dreams"

WHEN: The exhibit runs from Saturday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, April 13, 2025. The Frost Art Museum is open Tues–Sun: 11 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. It is closed on Mondays and most legal and university holidays.

WHERE: FIU Modesto Maidique Campus, 10975 SW 17th St Miami, FL 33199

TICKETS: The Frost Art Museum is always free.

