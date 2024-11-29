‘Tourism birthed Florida:’ Exhibit shows how

The story of the Palm Beaches is the story of tourism.

It began before Henry Flagler arrived in 1893. Rugged northerners in the 1880s came south to fish and hunt.

It took off when Flagler completed the railroad that brought New York high society.

At the kickoff Nov. 14 of a Historical Society of Palm Beach County exhibition devoted to tourism, society CEO and President Jeremy Johnson put it this way: “Tourism birthed Florida.”

More than 400 people got a first peek at the $150,000 exhibition “Wish You Were Here: Tourism in the Palm Beaches.” It will be on display through June 28 at the society’s downtown museum, 300 N. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach.

For Chief Curator Debi Murray, the exhibition is a dream come true, taking advantage of the area’s rich history and the museum’s vast collection. But it also touches a universal chord.

“Everybody goes on vacation,” she said. “Everybody brings something back from vacation — besides memories.”

Some of those keepsakes are on display, she said, pointing to a case of silver spoons and a wall-hanging of a silk scarf.

Other highlights:



A 140-year-old diary that visitors can read on their phone.

Jazz music from the historic Sunset Lounge in West Palm Beach.

Designer Lilly Pulitzer describing her love for the area.

Never-before-exhibited paintings by the Highwaymen.

A video narrated by golf great and county resident Jack Nicklaus.

The Palm Beach County-centered celebrity art of Kyle Lucks.

For an exhibition dedicated to tourism in Palm Beach, it’s not surprising that the largest sponsor, at $25,000, is the county’s tourism agency, Discover The Palm Beaches.

“The growth of tourism for the last 125+ years has had a positive impact on the quality of place and quality of life for Palm Beach County residents,” Discover President and CEO Milton Segarra said in a statement.

“This exhibit not only celebrates our past but also will hopefully inspire future generations to continue the legacy of making The Palm Beaches a premier destination for travelers from around the world.”

Admission: $12, free for members and those 18 and younger.

