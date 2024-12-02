Hollywood police: Several 'persons of interest' identified in Sunday's deadly shooting

Several “persons of interest” have been identified by law enforcement authorities in Hollywood in connection with their investigation into a shooting early Sunday that left two dead and two others wounded, said Hollywood police.

Hollywood police said officers responded to reports of gunfire in the parking lot of Jaycee Hall, 2930 Hollywood Blvd, at around 1:30 a.m.

Sunday, and found four shooting victims. None of the victims have been identified.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene; three others were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where a second victim was later died. One of the two surviving victims remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit, while the other has moved out of the ICU, said Hollywood police in a statement.

Hollywood detectives later said they were searching for a specific vehicle and its occupants as part of their investigation, and had “identified several persons of interest.”

They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954- 967-4567. Tipsters can also e-mail hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be shared with Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-

493-8477(TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

Gun violence continues to plague the nation despite the passage of gun safety legislation in 2022 and a focus by outgoing President Joe Biden on ending gun violence.

Last June, the U.S. surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthyon declared gun violence a public health crisis, driven by the fast-growing number of injuries and deaths involving firearms in the country.

