IRS awards grants to South Florida organizations for free tax return preparation

Several organizations in South Florida have been awarded grants to provide free federal tax return preparation low- and moderate-income individuals and limited English proficient taxpayers, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

The six organizations in South Florida getting federal grant dollars under the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program:

Open Arms Community Center Corp. (Coral Gables)

Brighter Futures Financial Inc. (Davie)

The School Board of Broward County, Florida (Fort Lauderdale)

Hispanic Unity of Florida, Inc. (Hollywood)

Branches, Inc. (Miami)

Hermanas Latinas De Florida Inc. (Tamarac)

