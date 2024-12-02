© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

IRS awards grants to South Florida organizations for free tax return preparation

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published December 2, 2024 at 3:30 PM EST
Photo of a blank federal income tax return. The White House confirmed an MSNBC report Tuesday that President Trump paid $38 million in federal taxes in 2005.
Mark Lennihan
/
AP
Photo of a blank federal income tax return. The White House confirmed an MSNBC report Tuesday that President Trump paid $38 million in federal taxes in 2005.

Several organizations in South Florida have been awarded grants to provide free federal tax return preparation low- and moderate-income individuals and limited English proficient taxpayers, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

The six organizations in South Florida getting federal grant dollars under the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program:

Open Arms Community Center Corp. (Coral Gables)

Brighter Futures Financial Inc. (Davie)

The School Board of Broward County, Florida (Fort Lauderdale)

Hispanic Unity of Florida, Inc. (Hollywood)

Branches, Inc. (Miami)

Hermanas Latinas De Florida Inc. (Tamarac)
News In Brief
WLRN News Staff
See stories by WLRN News Staff
More On This Topic