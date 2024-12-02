SunFest music festival may change May dates for 2025 event

West Palm Beach's SunFest is known for attracting a swarm of music fans to its waterfront the first weekend of May, but the iconic festival is singing a different tune next year.

Since the early 80s, SunFest in Downtown West Palm Beach has been synonymous with independent and mainstream artists performing on multiple stages for several days, serving as a soundtrack over streets filled with food and art vendors, 5K races and fireworks.

Rain or shine, you simply can’t think of the first weekend in May without the iconic festival.

But organizers just revealed 2025 plans that break from tradition. The fest will not take place on that weekend. No dates have yet to be announced, and organizers are exploring "fresh venues and formats."

In recent years the nonprofit organization that runs the festival has lost millions of dollars and seen a decline in attendance.SunFest cancelling May date for 2025 event

