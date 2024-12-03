© 2024 WLRN
Cucumbers linked to salmonella outbreak have been recalled in Florida

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published December 3, 2024 at 12:49 PM EST

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers from a grower in Mexico.

Eating food tainted with the bacteria can cause severe gastrointestinal distress. Children younger than 5 years old, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

The FDA says 68 people across 19 states, including Florida, have become sick after consuming cucumbers. No deaths have been reported. 

Florida consumers who bought cucumbers between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 under a brand called Sunfed should throw them away.

READ MORE: CDC is recalling Mexican cucumbers due to a salmonella outbreak

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
