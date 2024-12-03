Monroe County health officials temporarily relocate women and children services

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is temporarily relocating its Healthy Start services and program for women, infants and children also known as WIC.

That’s after the county temporarily closed the historic Gato Building after a construction project revealed traces of lead. The building is home to several of Monroe County’s administrative offices.

In the meantime, the WIC and Healthy Start programs will accept appointments and walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bernstein Park.

For more information, visit monroe.floridahealth.gov.

