The city of Hialeah names street after Donald Trump

Palm Avenue in the city of Hialeah is now also President Donald J. Trump Avenue.

That’s after Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved the city’s request for county recognition this week. The commission voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to support the name recognition.

Marleine Bastien of District 2, was the only commissioner who opposed the measure.

Meanwhile, Commissioners Eileen Higgins, Keon Hardemon and René Garcia were not present for the vote.

According to the Miami Herald, city of Hialeah council members approved a measure to add the president-elect’s name to the avenue last year but waited until after the general election to request county approval.

