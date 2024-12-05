Hialeah firefighters must retake exams after cheating allegations

Hialeah firefighters seeking promotions will be required to retake their qualifying exams.



This comes almost a month after Hialeah fire chief Willians Guerra resigned, following a Miami Herald report detailing allegations of at least one candidate cheating on the oral exam last year.

That was after a year-long internal affairs investigation.

Hialeah firefighters need to pass an oral and written exam to qualify for promotion to the department's two highest ranks — battalion chief and assistant chief of operations.

The retake is scheduled for March 2025.

