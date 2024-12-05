© 2024 WLRN
Hialeah firefighters must retake exams after cheating allegations

WLRN Public Media | By Jimena Romero
Published December 5, 2024 at 10:24 AM EST

Hialeah firefighters seeking promotions will be required to retake their qualifying exams. 
 
This comes almost a month after Hialeah fire chief Willians Guerra resigned, following a Miami Herald report detailing allegations of at least one candidate cheating on the oral exam last year.

That was after a year-long internal affairs investigation.

Hialeah firefighters need to pass an oral and written exam to qualify for promotion to the department's two highest ranks — battalion chief and assistant chief of operations.

The retake is scheduled for March 2025.

Jimena Romero
Jimena Romero is WLRN’s News and Public Affairs Producer. Besides producing The South Florida Roundup, she is also a general assignment reporter.
