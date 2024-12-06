© 2024 WLRN
Head ICE official in Miami appointed to White House Homeland Security Council

WLRN Public Media | By Elise Catrion Gregg
Published December 6, 2024 at 5:02 PM EST

A top Immigrations and Customs Enforcement official, who heads Homeland Security Investigations in Miami, was named to the incoming White House Homeland Security Council.

President-elect Donald Trump picked Anthony Salisbury as deputy Homeland Security advisor, announcing his selection on Truth Social last night/

Salisbury has worked a variety of jobs for ICE and Homeland Security in the U.S. and abroad for nearly two decades. His investigations have targeted smuggling, fraud and human trafficking.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Elise Catrion Gregg
Elise Catrion Gregg is a fall 2024 intern for WLRN.
