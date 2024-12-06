Head ICE official in Miami appointed to White House Homeland Security Council

A top Immigrations and Customs Enforcement official, who heads Homeland Security Investigations in Miami, was named to the incoming White House Homeland Security Council.

President-elect Donald Trump picked Anthony Salisbury as deputy Homeland Security advisor, announcing his selection on Truth Social last night/

Salisbury has worked a variety of jobs for ICE and Homeland Security in the U.S. and abroad for nearly two decades. His investigations have targeted smuggling, fraud and human trafficking.

