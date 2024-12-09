Jimmy Butler's Big Face Coffee opens in Miami

If you're a coffee drinker, how would you like a nice cup o' Joe brewed with some Miami Heat?

NBA star Jimmy Butler has opened up his first coffee shop in Miami.

But the idea behind Big Face Coffee is a story four years in the making. Butler started selling coffee during the NBA’s COVID bubble season in 2020. Players were sequestered at a hotel in Walt Disney World and Butler, an avid coffee drinker himself, saw a business opportunity.

Armed with a French press and a dry erase board menu outside his room, the first edition of Big Face Coffee was born. Butler sold macchiatos and cafe au laits to teammates and rivals alike–charging a steep $20 per cup.

Butler had soft launched his brand with pop-ups around town since then, and now he finally has his first permanent physical location in the design district.

And don’t worry, the prices are much more reasonable now.

