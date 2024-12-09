© 2024 WLRN
Jimmy Butler's Big Face Coffee opens in Miami

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published December 9, 2024 at 12:50 PM EST
A man in a white t-shirt stands in a crowded room
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Miami Heat NBA basketball player Jimmy Butler walks through his BIGFACE coffee shop on its' opening day in the Design District neighborhood of Miami during Miami Art Week Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

If you're a coffee drinker, how would you like a nice cup o' Joe brewed with some Miami Heat?

NBA star Jimmy Butler has opened up his first coffee shop in Miami.

But the idea behind Big Face Coffee is a story four years in the making. Butler started selling coffee during the NBA’s COVID bubble season in 2020. Players were sequestered at a hotel in Walt Disney World and Butler, an avid coffee drinker himself, saw a business opportunity.

Armed with a French press and a dry erase board menu outside his room, the first edition of Big Face Coffee was born. Butler sold macchiatos and cafe au laits to teammates and rivals alike–charging a steep $20 per cup.

Butler had soft launched his brand with pop-ups around town since then, and now he finally has his first permanent physical location in the design district. 

And don’t worry, the prices are much more reasonable now.

This is a News In Brief report.
News In Brief
Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is WLRN's Broward County Bureau Reporter. He is a digital broadcasting major at FIU. He has worked for Caplin News where his work placed in the top-10 of the Hearst journalism awards and he has appeared as a panelist on WPLG's This Week in South Florida.
