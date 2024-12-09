Kwanzaa celebration planned for Dec. 12 in Fort Lauderdale's historic Sistrunk community

The Ujima Mens Collective in Broward County is celebrating Kwanzaa on Thursday, Dec. 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the new L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center in the historic Sistrunk community in Fort Lauderdale, say organizers.

The Kwanzaa holiday was started in 1966 by a professor of Africana studies as a celebration of family, culture and community.

The seven principles of Kwanzaa are each honored for a day during the holiday. They are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center is located at 1409 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33311.

More information

Ujima Men's Collective, Inc.

Tel: 954-533-9139

Email: conference@ujimamen.net

