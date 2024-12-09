New exhibition at the Norton shows Spanish artist Sorolla's love for light and sea

“Sorolla and the Sea,” the newest exhibition at the Norton Museum of Art, will warm you like the sun.

Joaquin Sorolla y Bastida, 1863-1923, was one of Spain’s most celebrated artists. He is known for his large-scale works often portraying an idyllic Valencia seaside and often painted outdoors. Impressionist Claude Monet called Sorolla, “the painter of light above all other.”

The Norton exhibition features about 40 works on loan from the Hispanic Society Museum & Library. It is the first time the collection has left New York in more than 100 years.

Norton visitors may already know Sorolla’s giant “Beaching the Boat (Afternoon Light),” depicting fishermen guiding teams of oxen to bring in boats at the end of the day. The work has been on display there since 2021.

What was a snapshot of the painter’s work is now a centerpiece of a show that traces Sorolla’s artistic journey.

“It is an incredible opportunity to debut these paintings in Florida, let alone in a coastal location that so closely aligns with Sorolla’s own surroundings when he created these works,” said Rachel Gustafson, the Norton’s chief curatorial operations and research officer. “We hope our visitors walk away with a deeper understanding of this important Spanish painter.”

IF YOU GO

What: “Sorolla and the Sea”

When: On view through April 13

Where: The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach

Info: Admission is $18; seniors (60+), $15; students with valid school ID, $5; children 12 and under, free. Art After Dark on Fridays: adults and seniors, $10. Find more info here.

