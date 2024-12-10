Miami residents express concern over proposed tree ordinance

Record-breaking heat caused by climate change is becoming a regular part of South Florida life. And one of the most important tools cities have to keep residents cool is the tree canopy.



The City of Miami is looking to change its laws related to trees and how residents can remove them. But some people who live in Miami are skeptical of the proposed changes.

"The Miami city commission will consider rewriting its tree code. The changes may make it easier for homeowners to remove and trim certain trees from their properties," said WLRN's Joshua Ceballos. "Some Miami residents fear this may make it too easy for developers and homeowners to damage the city’s canopy."

Miami city leaders plan to discuss the proposed tree ordinance this coming Thursday.

