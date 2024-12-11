Broward Schools committee rejects plan to close elementary school in Lauderhill

A committee recommended the Broward County School Board reconfigure six campuses, but rejected a proposal to close an elementary school.

The suggestions were made by the boundary committee tasked with reforming under-enrolled schools.



The committee voted against a plan to close Broward Estates Elementary in Lauderhill and turn it into a pre-K learning center. Broward Estates would combine with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Montessori Academy, less than a mile away.



A board workshop held Tuesday included discussion of recommendations and public comment.



Debbie Hixon, the board’s countywide at-large chair, said during the workshop she supports converting Broward Estates into an early learning center, and hopes that related concerns, like traffic and funding, can be addressed.

The boundary committee supported several other proposals, like one to grow three elementary schools to K-8 schools.



Board members are expected to decide on an action plan on Jan. 22, 2025. Any changes would begin to take effect next school year.

