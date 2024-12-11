Haitian barber shop finds success in North Miami’s immigrant entrepreneur boom

Since the 1970s, North Miami has been a hub for Haitian immigrants fleeing the island’s political and economic turmoil. The demographic now makes up one-third of the city’s population and is unexpectedly excelling in one industry — entrepreneurship.

Rodney Mikes is a Haitian small business owner located in North Miami. He encountered obstacles early in childhood after his parents migrated to the United States without him for a better life.

He was only three years old when they left. Thirteen years later, he came to the United States.

“When your family reunites, that’s a big thing,” he said.

Since then, Mikes has established himself in North Miami. He is now the owner of Barbershop Unisex Salon (12993 West Dixie Hwy.). He takes great pride in his role within the city’s community.

“We have a good community, and it’s great to be a business owner,” he said.

Miami is home to the largest Haitian community in the U.S., housing over 300,000 immigrants. As the population has grown, so has the demand for businesses that reflect the community’s culture and meet its needs.

He originally studied engineering before working at his cousin’s barbershop and making the leap to entrepreneurship.

“The more you practice business, you kind of like it,” said Mikes. “I did the barbershop when I graduated college. I could focus on [it].”

In recent years, the Magic City has emerged as a leading hub for immigrant entrepreneurship, with over 70% of local businesses owned by the demographic. It remains one of the fastest-growing areas for small businesses in the U.S., driven by success stories like Mikes’.

“This country gives you more opportunity to do than my country,” said Mikes.

