Barbara Sharief announces bid for re-election in Florida Senate District 35
After getting elected to the Florida Senate last month, Broward County Democrat Barbara Sharief is planning to run again in 2028.
Sharief this week opened a campaign account as a first step in seeking re-election in Senate District 35, according to the state Division of Elections website.
Sharief joined three other senators who have opened 2028 accounts: Sen. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach; Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando; and Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers.
Also, former Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, a Davie Democrat who left the Legislature this fall because of term limits, has opened an account to try to return to the Senate in 2028.
