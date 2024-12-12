Florida lawmaker proposes bill allowing nursing home residents to install cameras

A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow people who live in nursing homes and assisted living facilities to install recording devices in their rooms.



Republican State Senator Illeana Garcia said that, under her proposal, residents themselves would have to pay for the installation and removal of the devices.



And nursing home residents who share a room would first have to get their roommate's permission before installing a camera.



Garcia’s measure comes in the midst of a spike in serious violations at Florida nursing homes, including many instances of abuse and neglect.

READ MORE: How to find a good, well-staffed nursing home

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

