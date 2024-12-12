© 2024 WLRN
Florida panthers face grim fate as deaths rise due to vehicle collisions

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published December 12, 2024 at 4:15 PM EST
Florida Panther, NPSPhoto.jpg

It’s been a rough year for Florida’s endangered panthers. As of this week, 32 panthers have been killed.

All but seven were hit by vehicles, the leading cause of panther deaths.
 
To try to reduce that number, the state has installed dozens of wildlife crossings along highways. But the crossings have not kept up with development expanding into panther habitat.
 
The most panther deaths have occurred in Collier County. The highest ever recorded by state wildlife officials was in 2016, when 42 panthers were killed.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
