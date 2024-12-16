Miami-Dade and Broward Democrats elect new party leaders

The Miami-Dade Democrats have elected new party leaders.

The group has chosen immigration attorney Laura Kelley to lead the local party. Kelley says her focus will be on year-round engagement, grassroots organizing and voter registration. Newly-elected North Miami Beach Mayor, Michael Joseph, will serve as the party’s first vice chair.

And the Broward County Democrats have re-elected their party chair. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that Rick Hoye won a second, four-year term with 59% of the 275 votes cast.

Democrats are still dominant in Broward County, but many won with smaller margins in 2022 and 2024 than in previous elections.

