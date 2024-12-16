Miami's Northwestern High School claims eighth state football championship

Miami’s Northwestern High School are once again the biggest bulls in the pen. The Bulls won their 8th state football championship with a 41-to-0 win over Jacksonville’s Raines High on Saturday night.

Quarterback Leon Strawder threw for four touchdowns and ran for another. Nicholas Lennear caught a touchdown pass and 5-star wide receiver Calvin Russell caught a pair of touchdown passes.

Northwestern’s head coach Teddy Bridgewater retired from the NFL and accepted the job at his alma mater this year.

“We compete against our defense on a weekly basis. We know that our defense is destined for success each week because they are going against a high-powered offense every week, every day in practice. Those guys is competitive,” said Bridgewater after Saturday’s game at FIU’s Pitbull Stadium.

About 12,000 people watched Northwestern win — the biggest crowd for a high school state football championship in nearly 20 years.

South Florida football programs won all five of the championships they competed in this year: West Boca Raton, St. Thomas Aquinas, Plantation American Heritage and Hollywood’s Chaminade-Madonna also came out on top of their classes.

