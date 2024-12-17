Florida lawmaker renews effort to restrict flags at public buildings

A Republican Florida lawmaker is renewing an effort to restrict what kind of flags can be displayed at government buildings and schools.

The bill filed on Monday by State Senator Randy Fine of Brevard County does not specifically name flags that would be barred from being displayed at public buildings.

But in a news release, Fine's office singled out flags in support of Palestine, the Black Lives Matter movement, and what he calls "woke and pro-grooming ideological flags."

Similar legislation proposed during Florida's last legislative session died after receiving pushback from Democrats. The measure drew heavy opposition from LGBTQ people and activists because they would have prevented the display of LGBTQ pride flags.

Fine is running in a special election to replace Florida U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz.

Waltz is leaving Congress to become national security adviser for President-elect Donald Trump.

