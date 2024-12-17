Palm Beach Gardens greenlights ice rink, despite backlash

A contentious multi-million dollar ice hockey rink project in Palm Beach Gardens is causing residents to question the decision behind the project, as growing concerns over sour the hype.

The city of Palm Beach Gardens unanimously approved a new lease agreement with the Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation to build a $40 million, 123,000-square-foot ice skating rink.

However, this means demolishing the beloved Plant Drive Skatepark — the city's only skatepark. It sparked months of backlash which led to an online petition against the park’s demolition with nearly 4,000 signatures.

Concerns also include fears over bumper-to-bumper traffic in an already densely populated area — issues the Foundation tried to address during a private meeting on Monday night.

The project features two professional-sized ice rinks, a restaurant and other multi-use facilities.

The project site plan will go in front of the city board on Jan. 9.

The ice rink is set to open in 2026. Hockey great Wayne Gretzky plans to host Gretzky Hockey School at the location.

