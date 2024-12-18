Keys cities want the state to loosen development restrictions

The Florida Keys has one of the strictest building development systems in the state.



It’s meant to protect public safety and the unique environment, but the number of building permits local governments can give out is dwindling.



Now, officials across the island chain are gearing up to ask the state to expand their building development capabilities. Several municipalities already voiced their requests.

The Village of Islamorada as well as the cities of Marathon and Key West have also recently passed resolutions related to development.

Islamorada requested nearly 200 permit allocations while Marathon and Key West are each asking the state to consider changing the law that governs Florida Keys development as an "Area of Critical State Concern." A move like that could position the Keys to receive about 3,550 new permits to develop.



Monroe County commissioners are expected to consider several measures, including a year-long moratorium on development, at their next meeting on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Marathon is about to run out of building permits. Their solution? Borrow some

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.