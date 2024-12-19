© 2024 WLRN
Foundation offers scholarships to Palm Beach and Martin County students seeking higher education

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published December 19, 2024 at 11:36 AM EST

’Tis the season for giving.

The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties has launched its annual scholarship program for high school students pursuing higher education.

The foundation is giving away thousands of dollars, which include awards for vocational programs.  

The program is now in its 40th year, offering scholarships averaging $10,000. And this year, the foundation says nearly 120 scholarships will be awarded, totaling over $1 million.
 
The application process runs through Feb. 3. 

Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
