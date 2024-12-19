Foundation offers scholarships to Palm Beach and Martin County students seeking higher education

’Tis the season for giving.

The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties has launched its annual scholarship program for high school students pursuing higher education.

The foundation is giving away thousands of dollars, which include awards for vocational programs.

The program is now in its 40th year, offering scholarships averaging $10,000. And this year, the foundation says nearly 120 scholarships will be awarded, totaling over $1 million.



The application process runs through Feb. 3.

READ MORE: FAU officially approves multi-million dollar naming rights for on-campus stadium

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.