Broward County judge faces disciplinary action over alleged improper campaign tactics

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published December 20, 2024 at 9:58 AM EST

A Broward County judge could face a 10-day suspension and a public reprimand.
 
This stems from allegations that she acted improperly during her 2022 reelection campaign. 
 
In a Wednesday filing, the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission said it reached a disciplinary agreement with Judge Mardi Levey-Cohen.
 
This comes after the state Supreme Court in September rejected a proposal that called for a public reprimand.
 
Levey Cohen is accused of forwarding misinformation about her opponent in the election.

That includes accusations that her opponent obtained federal COVID-19 relief funds during the pandemic for which they did not qualify.

