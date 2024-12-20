Broward County judge faces disciplinary action over alleged improper campaign tactics

A Broward County judge could face a 10-day suspension and a public reprimand.



This stems from allegations that she acted improperly during her 2022 reelection campaign.



In a Wednesday filing, the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission said it reached a disciplinary agreement with Judge Mardi Levey-Cohen.



This comes after the state Supreme Court in September rejected a proposal that called for a public reprimand.



Levey Cohen is accused of forwarding misinformation about her opponent in the election.

That includes accusations that her opponent obtained federal COVID-19 relief funds during the pandemic for which they did not qualify.

