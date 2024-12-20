Florida Keys officials request state approval for thousands of new building permits

The quest for affordable housing is a struggle throughout most of Florida, including the southernmost point.

Florida Keys officials are asking the state to O.K. thousands of new building permits over the next four decades.

Monroe County commissioners have asked the state legislature on Thursday to consider changing Florida law to allow up to 3,550 new building permits in the area.

Permits would be handed out across the island chain over the next 40 years.

With only one major road to travel across the Keys, building development restrictions are tied to hurricane evacuation times so that overdevelopment doesn’t become a public safety hazard.

Current state law mandates that development in the Keys can’t prohibit permanent residents from being able to evacuate from a hurricane in no more than 24 hours.

Now, commissioners are asking legislators to loosen that to up to 26 hours. State legislators may take up the issue during the next legislative session beginning March 4.

