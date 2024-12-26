© 2025 WLRN
Broward man says brand of nitrous oxide sold in smoke shops is dangerous

WLRN Public Media | By Julia Cooper
Published December 26, 2024 at 3:06 PM EST

A new lawsuit out of Broward County is alleging that a popular brand of nitrous oxide — sold in smoke shops across South Florida — is addictive and dangerous.

The case filed in Broward court on Dec. 13 claims that the nitrous oxide manufacturers and sellers are doing too little to discourage abuse, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The product known as Galaxy Gas is manufactured by the Atlanta-based company SBK International.

The lawsuit alleges that Galaxy Gas is increasingly being used as an inhalant to induce a high despite warning labels saying it should not be inhaled.

This is a News In Brief report.
News In Brief
Julia Cooper
Julia Cooper reports on all things Florida Keys and South Dade for WLRN.
