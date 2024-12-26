Broward man says brand of nitrous oxide sold in smoke shops is dangerous

A new lawsuit out of Broward County is alleging that a popular brand of nitrous oxide — sold in smoke shops across South Florida — is addictive and dangerous.

The case filed in Broward court on Dec. 13 claims that the nitrous oxide manufacturers and sellers are doing too little to discourage abuse, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The product known as Galaxy Gas is manufactured by the Atlanta-based company SBK International.

The lawsuit alleges that Galaxy Gas is increasingly being used as an inhalant to induce a high despite warning labels saying it should not be inhaled.

