NWS issues dangerous rip current warning for coastal South Florida

The National Weather Service issued a dangerous rip current warning Friday for coastal Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

Rip currents are able to sweep even strong swimmers away from shore and into deeper waters, creating a high risk of drowning.

The weather service warns beachgoers in Palm Beach County to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and don’t exhaust yourself by swimming against the current. Call for help if you’re able, and swim parallel to the shoreline.

The warning is in effect through Sunday evening.

