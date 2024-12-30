City of Miami faces potential political shakeups in 2025

Next year could be the start of many political shake-ups in the City of Miami. Two out of five city commission seats will be up for grabs. First is the District 3 seat in Little Havana and parts of Brickell. Also in the mix is the District 5 seat representing Overtown, Little Haiti and Belle Meade.

Miami residents will also vote for a new mayor for the first time in eight years since Mayor Francis Suarez is termed out.

WLRN’s local government reporter, Joshua Ceballos, said the most standout contender for the Miami Mayor seat is Alex Diaz de la Portilla. He was removed from his seat as a city commissioner in 2023 when he was arrested on public corruption charges, but those charges were dropped a year later.

He told the Miami Herald he will run for mayor. He may face off against his old colleague, City Commissioner Manolo Reyes, who has said he will be running, though he hasn’t filed the paperwork yet.

If Reyes does run for mayor, his District 2 commission seat in Flagami and Shenandoah will also open up to a race.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

