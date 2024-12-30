Miami-Dade Fire Rescue: Leave fireworks to the experts, stay safe this New Year

Celebrate the New Year with a bang — but do it safely.

That's the message from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.The agency wants to remind people that improper use of fireworks can cause serious injuries and property damage.They say it's best to leave the fireworks to the experts.But if you decide to do it yourself, there are some safety guidelines you can follow.

" Remember, never point or throw fireworks at people or animals, and never attempt to relight or handle fireworks that did not ignite the first time," said Miami-Dade Fire Resue spokesperson Erika Benitez.

She says it's also important to light fireworks away from grass or anything that can burn — and that there should also always be adult supervision.

" Sparklers, which are often considered harmless, can burn as high as 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature is strong enough to melt metals. Imagine what it can do to your children's eyes or hands," she said.

And here's a tip about fireworks disposal, Benitez said it's a good idea to soak fireworks in water before throwing them away.

