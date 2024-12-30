Florida Keys officials prioritize development, insurance premiums ahead of session

Florida Keys officials are gearing up for the new year and upcoming legislative session, with sights set on a slew of policy priorities.

One of the biggest issues facing the Keys is the future of building development across the island chain.

Monroe County commissioners recently approved development as a priority for their lobbyists and state lawmakers. That includes an effort by commissioners to push for a change in Florida law to allow issuing up to 3,550 new building permits in the area.

READ MORE: Keys cities want the state to loosen development restrictions

Other priorities they intend to work on include advocating for a 10% cap on increases for annual wind insurance premiums.

Monroe County also anticipates seeking funding for water quality projects and marine issues. They expect to see plenty of activity and discussion around workforce and affordable housing initiatives.

The next state legislative session begins March 4.

READ MORE: Lower Keys officials, residents anxious about medical care services

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.