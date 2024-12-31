State Fire Marshall urges caution with fireworks on New Year's Eve

Under Florida law, people 18 and older can buy fireworks that are usually prohibited and use them on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. These include explosive fireworks like firecrackers, torpedoes and roman candles.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, whose job includes the role of state fire marshal, is cautioning Floridians to follow fire-safety guidelines this holiday week.

Patronis says people should avoid unapproved fireworks, keep pets inside and away from fireworks and leave big fireworks shows to the professionals.

"When you do decide to take fireworks and shoot 'em off at home, just please make sure you're not sending them toward wooded areas, not towards your home, not towards people, not towards pets," he said.

Specific rules about where fireworks can be used vary from county to county.

