City of Parkland tries to dismiss Muslim Federation discrimination lawsuit

Defendants in the federal discrimination lawsuit brought by the South Florida Muslim Federation against Marriott Coral Springs, the City of Parkland and others have filed a motion to dismiss the case.

The motion is for "failure to state a claim," which means that the defendants say that even if every claim alleged in the lawsuit is true, there is no justification for the case and it must be thrown out.

The suit stems from the cancellation of the federation’s annual conference back in January. The event was canceled just a week prior after a public pressure campaign by Parkland Mayor Rich Walker and others — despite having a contract with Coral Spring Marriott to hold the event.

The plaintiffs have until Jan. 9 to respond to the motion.

