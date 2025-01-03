© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coconut Grove's kooky tradition King Mango Strut returns

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published January 3, 2025 at 4:58 PM EST

Miami’s off-kilter new year celebration struts back into Coconut Grove this Sunday, Jan. 5. The King Mango Strut has been a kooky Miami tradition since 1982.

People come in themed costume groups to poke fun at a newsy event of the year — like in 2023, when a group dressed as Taylor Swift and an army of fans after a fiasco involving concert ticket sales.

As the event’s website describes it, the King Mango Strut puts the “nut” in “Coconut Grove” with tongue-in-cheek costumes and live music.

The parade will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the streets of Coconut Grove.

READ MORE: Why do we drop a ball on New Year's Eve? The Times Square tradition, explained

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Ammy Sanchez
Ammy Sanchez is the Morning Edition producer for WLRN. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in communications from the Honors College at Florida International University.
See stories by Ammy Sanchez
More On This Topic