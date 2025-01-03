Coconut Grove's kooky tradition King Mango Strut returns

Miami’s off-kilter new year celebration struts back into Coconut Grove this Sunday, Jan. 5. The King Mango Strut has been a kooky Miami tradition since 1982.

People come in themed costume groups to poke fun at a newsy event of the year — like in 2023, when a group dressed as Taylor Swift and an army of fans after a fiasco involving concert ticket sales.

As the event’s website describes it, the King Mango Strut puts the “nut” in “Coconut Grove” with tongue-in-cheek costumes and live music.

The parade will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the streets of Coconut Grove.

