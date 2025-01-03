FBI thwarts alleged attack on major pro-Israel organization in South Florida

Federal law enforcement officials say they disrupted an alleged attack on a major pro-Israel organization here in South Florida.



In a court filing, the FBI says the that 26-year-old Forrest Pemberton traveled from his home in Gainesville and scouted out the office of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in Plantation.

Pemberton was arrested by the FBI on Monday. They say he had intended to return to the offices with concealed firearms.

Pemberton is facing federal stalking charges. He's set to appear before a judge in Gainesville next Monday.

