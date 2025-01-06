New report reveals alleged campaign finance violations by South Florida congresswoman

A new ethics report is providing more details on allegations that a South Florida congresswoman violated campaign finance rules.

A report, released by the Office of Congressional Ethics, includes multiple details of campaign transactions and official government office activities by Democratic U.S. Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick that may have violated House rules and federal law. That's according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel,

That includes her campaign committee accepting — and failing – to report contributions exceeding the limits. There was also a failure to report transactions between the campaign committee’s bank account and Cherfilus-McCormick’s business bank accounts.

Cherfilus-McCormick represents areas in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

She was first elected in a January 2022 special election for Al Hastings' seat. She funded her campaign with several million dollars while she was a health care CEO at the time.

She has been under investigation for almost her entire time in Congress.

