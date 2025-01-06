© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New report reveals alleged campaign finance violations by South Florida congresswoman

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published January 6, 2025 at 9:54 AM EST

A new ethics report is providing more details on allegations that a South Florida congresswoman violated campaign finance rules.

A report, released by the Office of Congressional Ethics, includes multiple details of campaign transactions and official government office activities by Democratic U.S. Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick that may have violated House rules and federal law. That's according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel,

That includes her campaign committee accepting — and failing – to report contributions exceeding the limits. There was also a failure to report transactions between the campaign committee’s bank account and Cherfilus-McCormick’s business bank accounts.

Cherfilus-McCormick represents areas in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

She was first elected in a January 2022 special election for Al Hastings' seat. She funded her campaign with several million dollars while she was a health care CEO at the time.

She has been under investigation for almost her entire time in Congress.

READ MORE: Court upholds ruling blocking Riviera Beach candidates for using debit cards to pay qualifying fees

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's PM newscast and digital producer.
See stories by Sherrilyn Cabrera
More On This Topic