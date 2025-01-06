Broward County landfill height debate to continue into 2025

The discussion over whether or not to raise the height of the Monarch Hill landfill in Broward County was a major topic in 2024. And after many delayed votes, that debate will rage on into 2025.

As WLRN's Broward County Reporter Carlton Gillespie recently said on the South Florida Roundup, the vote may come before a crucial master plan is finished.

"The undercurrent of all this is that Broward County has gotten their solid waste authority to develop a master plan that is not ready yet, so the commission is gonna meet in January to decide whether or not to raise the height of this landfill before the final master plan is published."

The County Commission will meet to vote on raising the landfill’s height on Jan. 28.

READ MORE: Trash incinerators are disproportionately harmful to Black and Hispanic people

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

