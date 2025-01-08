South Florida governments activate their cold weather emergency plans

With temperatures dropping below 50 degrees in parts of South Florida, local governments are activating their cold weather emergency plans. The Miami-Dade Homeless Trust has opened shelters to unhoused persons seeking shelter.

In Broward County, the Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale is open. The shelter will be accepting unhoused persons up until 5 p.m. The cold front and lowest wind chill values are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

If an individual needs assistance, they can contact the Homeless Trust Helpline at 1(877) 994-4357 or (305) 375-2273 or visit homelesstrust.org. In Broward County, find the Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale at 1445 West Broward Blvd is open to those seeking shelter from the cold weather. The shelter will be admitting unhoused persons on a first come first serve basis.

Transportation to the shelter is being provided by Broward County Transit up until 5 p.m.. For more information, visit https://fortlauderdale.salvationarmyflorida.org/ or call (954) 524-6991.

As of this afternoon, Palm Beach County has not activated its cold weather emergency plan.

